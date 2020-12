Nengi Hampson of BBNaija just scored an ambassadorial deal with luxury hair brand, Luscious Virgin Hair.

The budding actress and reality TV star shared the news of her new deal on her Instagram page.

“Y’ALL AIN’T READY. I can finally reveal that I’ve teamed up with @lusciousvirginhair as their brand ambassador!

“I’m so excited to be working with such a luxurious hair brand and I’m looking forward to the magic we’ll be creating together!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook