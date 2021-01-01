Nengi Hampson Releases Sultry Images to Mark 23rd Birthday

It’s happy new year folks and a happy birthday to Big Brother Naija Lockdown alum, Nengi Hampson.

The reality TV star who rang in her 22rd year on earth with the new year shared stunning images on her Instagram page in celebration.

Nengi released the sultry photos along with a caption which read;

“I just crossed another bridge. Now, I’ve come in touch with a new level of happiness. My birthday this year is a blessing I’ve been longing for. This wonderful day is a route that leads to eternal joy, unfailing strength, good health. My fears are gone and my worries are buried. I dreamt to age this far. Today, it’s all a beautiful reality. Happy birthday to me. It is indeed a new dawn”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

