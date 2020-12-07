Nengi Hampson is Not on BBN 5 Whataspp Group Because She Doesn’t Force Friendships

Second runner up of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Nengi Hampson has revealed she is not a member of the Whatspp group created for them.

The budding actress and former beauty queen revealed that she declined the offer to join th group because she doesn’t force friendships and she’s already friends with those she’s friends with.

In a video that is circulating online where Nengi was hosted by some of her fans, she noted reiterated that she’s one person who doesn’t like ‘wahala’ and when she feels bad energy from a place, she zooms off.

This she have as her reason for not being part of the group. Watch her speak on this below.

