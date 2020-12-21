Nengi Hampson Covers Genevieve Magazine’s the End of Year Digest

BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson can add cover girl to her ever increasing resume as she’s the cover star for Genevieve Magazine’s The End of Year Digest.

The reality TV star and budding actress shared the cover picture of the magazine on her Instagram page.

In her Interview, Nengi stated that she always knew she would be a star as her late mother planted the seed in her heart.

“I feel humbled to have been featured in the END OF YEAR DIGEST by Genevieve Magazine.

“A lot of emotions in this piece and I hope you all enjoy reading it as much as I did in the interview”, she captioned her post.

