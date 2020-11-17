Nengi Hampson Calls Out the Double Standard Targeted at Winning Women

Nengi Hampson has called out the double standard usually field out against women especially when they’re are winning.

The reality TV star and Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child to Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, took to Twitter to speak on the stinking patriarchal practice usually endorsed by women themselves.

In a series of tweets, Nengi who was the subject of an earlier jab by Charlie Boy noted that this double standard irks her, tweeting;

“This double standard irks me.. A man gets something, it’s well deserved but when a woman does, she had to sell her body for it. Funny how it’s even women undervaluing women. No, not funny actually”.

Nengi Hampson went on to appreciate the fact that some people are taking the conscious effort to unlearn this world view.

