Nengi Clears Ozo on Their Relationship Status, Tells Him to Quit Trying to Steal Kisses

It looks like BBNaija contestant and resident diplomat, Ozo, is headed for heartbreak ville as his love interest, Nengi had cleared him on the status of their relationship.

Ozo who has been incessantly pursuing Nengi since their second week in the BBN house, was yet again set straight by Nengi that they are not in a relationship, during their exercise routine this morning.

The Bayelsa beauty queen told the sports enthusiast to quit trying to steal kisses from her because they couldn’t be engaging in activities reserved for people in relationships, given that they’re not in one.

Let’s see how this will pan out as the pair have ‘broken up’ a number of times in the past.

