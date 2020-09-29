Nengi Addresses Her Relationship With Ozo, Laycon & More in New Video

Nengi sat down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for her post-#BBNaija interview, in which she talked about her relationship with Laycon, Ozo, Prince, and more.

About Laycon, she said she suspected he was going to emerge the winner and this was because of the way the rapper was differently treated by visitors during the Saturday Night parties.

About her relationship with Prince, she said it failed because he was “too into the game,” and she felt that he didn’t really have her back.

About her why she pushed Ozo away but still wanted his attention, she said she really liked him.

Watch the video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

