NeNe Leakes Reveals That Her Husband Gregg Is Now Cancer Free

NeNe Leaks is thankful!

The reality TV star has just revealed that her husband Gregg is now cancer free in a post in which she shared a photo of her husband proudly holding a sign, which reads: “No cancer found! Praise God…”

“Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!” she captioned the post, before adding a nod to her critics. “Yes God! Now I can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused.”

Gregg himself also shared the photo, writing: “Won’t He do it …Thank you Jesus & Praise God …Thank you ALL for your Prayers for me and please continue to Pray during my journey.. I thank my wife @neneleakes for being there for me.. Sometimes it wasn’t easy.”

The couple revealed in June of 2018 that he was battling with Stage 3 colon cancer. In April of this year, he completed six months of chemotherapy.