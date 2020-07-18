NeNe Leakes Addresses Tamar Braxton’s Alleged Suicide Attempt

NeNe Leakes says she knows Tamar Braxton will “pull through this moment,” amid reports that the singer was found “unresponsive” and hospitalized on Thursday night.

Posting a side-by-side photo of herself and Braxton, Leakes wrote that she spoke with Tamar on Friday. She also asked people to “pray for her strength.”

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” Leakes began. “I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment.”

“Spoke to her and David today! I say that to say this…check on your strong friends!” she continued. “Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful.”

Leakes concluded her message by writing that she knows Braxton “is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength 🙌🏾.”

While she didn’t share any information about what happened to her friend, sources claim that Braxton was in stable condition after being found “unresponsive” by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles where they were staying.

See Leakes’ post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

