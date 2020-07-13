Nelson Mandela’s Daughter, Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela, is Dead

Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela is reportedly dead.

The South African ambassador to Denmark was youngest daughter of the late former president Nelson Mandela and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking about her death, the international relations & co-operation minister of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, said she had learnt of the death with shock.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” she said, per TimesLive.

Also, Zelda la Grange, former personal assistant to Mandela who knew her well, posted a tribute to Zindzi on social media, alongside a heartbroken emoji. “My dearest Zindzi. A sensitive, loving soul. A sister. A shoulder. My heart is broken.

“May you RIP, united with your parents and Zenani jnr [Zindzi’s granddaughter, who died in a car accident in 2010]. Heartfelt condolences to Zoleka, Zondwa, Zwelabo and Bambatha, grandkids and the rest of the family,” La Grange tweeted.

My dearest Zindzi. A sensitive loving soul. A sister. A shoulder. My heart is broken. May you RIP, united with your parents and Zenani jnr. Heartfelt condolences to Zoleka, Zondwa, Zwelabo and Bambatha, grandkids and the rest of the family 💔 pic.twitter.com/R8MCrBsKis — Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) July 13, 2020 A bit about Zindzi: Zindzi is best remembered for her defiance, which she retained throughout her life, most recently voicing her support for accelerated land reform. Her notable, early foray into the spotlight in her own right was when she read her jailed father’s speech in Jabulani Stadium, Soweto, in February 1985, rejecting then president PW Botha’s conditional offer of freedom. Five months ago, as South Africans commemorated the 30th anniversary of Madiba’s release from the Victor Verster prison, Zindzi reminisced about the weekends they went to visit him in prison and how, upon his release, she realised she would share him with the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

