‘Neither here nor there’ – Tinubu slammed for vague statement on Amotekun

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is being grilled further over his statement on the southwest security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Tinubu, on Wednesday, after unrelenting criticism, broke his silence on the raging debate on Amotekun, the regional security outfit established by governors of the six southwest states – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.

The former Lagos governor had said contrary to claims in some quarters, the security outfit is not a threat to national unity.

But he also did not fault the position of the Federal Government which declared the security outfit is illegal.

The APC leader called for a dialogue between FG and the proponents of the security outfit.

Read his statement here.

His rather lukewarm statement has sparked reactions on social media with many criticising him for not taking a position and “sitting on the fence” on a critical issue bedevilling his natal region.

Popular lawyer and social media commentator, Demola Olanrewaju in a thread of tweets wrote:

“This statement is filled with too many subs at imaginary haters that the real substance is lost in the midst of all the angst and chest-thumping. Tinubu needed to give assurances to, and receive clearance from his overlords before he could release this mumbo-jumbo, shame.

“If others from across the country had not spoken before now, if we had to wait for Tinubu to speak before a courageous stand was taken, if everyone was being cautious with their political future and pussy-footing: would the convo not have died? Shame on those who believe in him.

“Performing like a trapeze artist in a circus – balancing this side and that side, seeking to offend none and to appease all: is this your leader?? Tinubu is an example of an unscrupulous politician whose politics is never guided by ideals or principles, only ambition.

“Imagine being of that age and still afraid to speak your mind boldly on national issues by conviction – Fayemi that spoke up, he doesn’t have ambition after Ekiti governorship? Or Akeredolu isn’t going to need APC for a second term ticket? Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a joke.”

See other reactions to his statement below.

Bola Tinubu tried so hard to balance his opinion on Operation Amotekun by supporting the federal government, and the efforts of the South-West governors. Bend to the left, bend to the right. Sharp man. — Adelowo Oguntola (@AdelowoOguntola) January 22, 2020

Tinubu did not back Amotekun, he defended his silence. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) January 22, 2020

Àmòtékùn development in D West has shown us D truth about D regions leaders. D deafening silence of @ProfOsinbajo , Ashiwaju Tinubu, Fashola & D rest of them, speaks eloquently of D quality of their leadership. THEY ARE READY TO SACRIFICE THEIR PEOPLE'S INTEREST FOR PATRONAGE! — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) January 22, 2020

Reading the whole script. I can deduce that he wasn't direct with his answer. He only attack his opponents that wanna drag his utterance unto the mud reason why he was silent. I think he gave no reasonable reply to the Amotekun https://t.co/x36tVVyB7o me,this isn't a Yes or No — Liquid Metal 🇳🇬 (@empopson) January 22, 2020

He took no sides.That is the problem with our politician. His ambition is more valuable than the lives of the people whom he will govern if he is to be the President. This is gross negligence of duty..I can't say much, he has Mobile policemen and thugs to his advantage. — Liquid Metal 🇳🇬 (@empopson) January 22, 2020

This speech is a goldmine for Critical Discourse Analysis student. Verbose but with vague, equivocal expressions. Neither here nor there. Pandering to everybody from both sides of the divide. Politricks at its peak. 🙌 — Olawale Ebenzy (@ebenzy_) January 22, 2020

Rubbish answer. Yes or No and you are there being diplomatic. How do you handle a case of people dying because of poor security on part of the govt. Does it call for a diplomatic answer or hitting the nail on the head? — Notyourkind (@distinctab) January 22, 2020

This statement is so vaque that I didn't understand his stand. Bola Tinubu seems to be standing in the middle if my brain guides me well. What a clever man! He no wan offend anyone as a desperado Presidential candidate. — Paul Omasy Omamegbe (@Pomamegbe1) January 22, 2020

Some defended the stand of the former governor…

Loathe or Love Tinubu, He is a wise man. Every piece of this statement was filled with wisdom… Supporters and Opposers alike of Amotekun will come off feeling like they won after reading this peace, Yet in all Jagaban has neither supported nor opposed it! Tricky! — OJA (@ojasankara) January 22, 2020

Bola Tinubu has called for a dialogue between the AGF Malami and the South west Governors. Tinubu warns of a major implication of extreme thoughts on the Amotekun experiment…… Thank You Asiwaju….. 👏…. We told them but they are more interested in playing to the gallery. — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) January 22, 2020

The finesse and adroitness in the way he approaches political matters is one key reason why he is present today at the apogee of political stratosphere of Nigeria. Tinubu is a sage. The first step to winning a war is to notice the smartness of your enemy. He is not 4rm Southeast! — Lord Jinadu Moshood (@JinaduMoshood) January 22, 2020