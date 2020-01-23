‘Neither here nor there’ – Tinubu slammed for vague statement on Amotekun

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is being grilled further over his statement on the southwest security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Tinubu, on Wednesday, after unrelenting criticism, broke his silence on the raging debate on Amotekun, the regional security outfit established by governors of the six southwest states – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.

The former Lagos governor had said contrary to claims in some quarters, the security outfit is not a threat to national unity.

But he also did not fault the position of the Federal Government which declared the security outfit is illegal.

The APC leader called for a dialogue between FG and the proponents of the security outfit.

Read his statement here.

His rather lukewarm statement has sparked reactions on social media with many criticising him for not taking a position and “sitting on the fence” on a critical issue bedevilling his natal region.

Popular lawyer and social media commentator, Demola Olanrewaju in a thread of tweets wrote:

“This statement is filled with too many subs at imaginary haters that the real substance is lost in the midst of all the angst and chest-thumping. Tinubu needed to give assurances to, and receive clearance from his overlords before he could release this mumbo-jumbo, shame.

“If others from across the country had not spoken before now, if we had to wait for Tinubu to speak before a courageous stand was taken, if everyone was being cautious with their political future and pussy-footing: would the convo not have died? Shame on those who believe in him.

“Performing like a trapeze artist in a circus – balancing this side and that side, seeking to offend none and to appease all: is this your leader?? Tinubu is an example of an unscrupulous politician whose politics is never guided by ideals or principles, only ambition.

“Imagine being of that age and still afraid to speak your mind boldly on national issues by conviction – Fayemi that spoke up, he doesn’t have ambition after Ekiti governorship? Or Akeredolu isn’t going to need APC for a second term ticket? Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a joke.”

See other reactions to his statement below.

Some defended the stand of the former governor…

