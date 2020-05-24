Neighbours call for arrest of Burna Boy over loud music

Nigerian Afro-fusion star, Burna Boy, is in the news again after a scuffle with his neighbours.

This was captured in a video making the round on social media, which shows a melee that ensued after Burna Boy’s neighbours called law enforcement officers to arrest him and his father over their incessant noise in their estate.

Irate neighbours claim that the loud music blaring from his speakers constitute a nuisance in the neighbourhood and they had had enough of it.

According to them, former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has lived in the same neighbourhood for years without any incident.

They also alleged that the singer is yet to make a complete payment for the land he built his house on, claiming he is still owing N100m.

The incident comes bare days after the ‘Gbona’ singer was dragged mercilessly on social media over a row with fellow artiste Davido.

We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out.

