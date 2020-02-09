Neighbour shoots kidnapper as gunmen abduct 4 persons form ex-ABU VC’s residence

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday night stormed the residence of a former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, and abducted four persons.

The suspected kidnappers also shot and injured an ABU hunter, during their illicit operation.

Those kidnapped at the ex-VC’s house, located at Hayin Malam, in Zangon Shanu area of Zaria, Kaduna State, include Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha, a staff of ABU, her two children, and elder sister.

PRNigeria reports that the two children were rescued when a neighbour fired and killed one of the kidnappers. The elder sister was also released when the gunmen discovered that she had asthma.

A witnessed in the neighbourhood said that only the mother, Maryam was taken away by the kidnappers.

The Kaduna state police command has yet to respond to the incident.