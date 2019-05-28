Ned Nwoko’s Marriage to Regina Daniels: ‘Earning Six Figures Better than Having Six Packs’ – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has waded in on the Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko saga, saying the unlikely union proves that men with six-packs are not as attractive as men who earn six figures.

In a series of tweets he shared (nuggets), Omokri advised young men to chase after success instead of women because six figures is what they find attractive.

This comes as teen actress, Daniels, caused controversy by getting hitched to billionaire businessman and politician, Nwoko.

Commenting on the union, Omokri said:

“Ned Nwoko proves that men with six pack are not as attractive as men who earn six figures. Thus, be so involved in self development, that you don’t have time to chase women. Chase success. Catch it and EVERY thing, EXCEPT SALVATION, will chase you #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

He added more nuggets on the endless benefit of wisdom, saying “fools talk foolishly on iPhones”.

”An expensive phone can’t give you a rich conversation. Fools will speak foolishly on iPhones and wise men will speak wisely on Nokias. So dont UPGRADE your PHONE. Focus on UPGRADING your CONVERSATIONS. Stop having BROKE conversations on RICH phones #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”