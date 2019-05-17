Ned Nwoko’s Alleged Wife Lina Attacks Regina Daniels on Instagram

The handler behind the Instagram account purported to belong to Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife, Lina Nwoko, has launched a vicious attack on his newest wife, Regina Daniels.

The drama began after Regina shared a new photo on her Instagram with a caption that said, “Legit.” And while her fans had kind things to say, the handler behind the said Lina’s account accused her of being diabolical.

“Keep using [voodoo] on my husband. There comes an end date where you shall be disgraced soon,” said the handler, adding, “What’s legit? Vodoo not legit. You can’t even cook yet you complain my cooks are serving you white man’s meal.”

The handler continued, “Soon you will be replaced. This charm will fade off.”

And as though that was not drama enough, an Instagram user alleged to be Ned Nwoko’s son, stepped in to mediate. “Stepmum, it’s ok. We can talk about this when I get back home.”

A quick check of the Lina account, which has over 20, 000 followers, shows her family photos, including Ned Nwoko, two young daughters, and ceremonial events they attended together in Delta State.

See the exchange below: