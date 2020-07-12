Ned Nwoko Says Finding Out Regina Daniels was a Virgin Reinforced His Decision to Marry Her

Ned Nwoko sat down in a candid interview and dished on everything from politics, love, marriage,etc..

The billionaire businessman and philanthropist, revealed several intimate details about his life one of which was marrying all six of his wives, including actress, Regina Daniels as a virgin.

In the interview with Punch where he spoke about his role in getting Nigeria out of its London and Paris Club debt, his efforts to rid Nigeria of mlaaria amongst others, he spoke on why he married the Nollywood starlet.

“Why not Regina? When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian or American. Also, I am not a social media person. Up until that time, I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts.

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl. I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins”.

Also touching on his father-in-law opposing the union, he noted;

“When I met her, I didn’t meet her father and she never spoke about him. I was made to understand that she and her mother had been estranged from him since she (Regina) was six years old. However, I have always tried to make her understand that at some point, she should try to reach out to her father. I will also try to do that and I’m hopeful that we would succeed in no time.

Thankfully, Regina has made up with her father. He was present at the christening of his grandson, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko which held on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

