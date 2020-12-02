Ned Nwoko Reveals He Married Regina Daniels Within 3 Weeks of Meeting Her

Ned Nwoko sat down with BBC and revealed that he married his youngest wife, Regina Daniels within three weeks of meeting her.

He noted that he met the actress when she came visiting with her mother and proceeded to marry her without hesitation.

The billionaire and politician disclosed that he does not support dating in any form as it takes away from the excitement of learning each other, when couples finally marry.

Ned Nwoko said that even the cultural practice of his native town supports this as in the past, marriages were arranged by family members with the intending couple not getting to meet each other until the day of their wedding

The polygamist further stated that Regina Daniels knows that he can marry another wife if he chooses to.

See video of interview below.

