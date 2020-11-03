NECO sets new date for SSCE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that the postponed 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) exam will resume on November 9 nationwide.

This was confirmed in a statement Monday by Azeez Sani, the spokesperson for NECO.

The examination was halted on after hoodlums hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest aimed at bringing an end to police brutality and forcing reforms in the country, creating chaos nationwide.

Speaking on Monday Sani said, “Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.”

He said the body will make the new schedule available to the general public, schools and candidates from November 4.

