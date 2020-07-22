Ndubuisi Egbo targets Rohr’s job

FK Tirana manager Ndubuisi Emmanuel Egbo, has revealed his intention to one day manage the Super Eagles should there be an offer from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Egbo on Sunday helped Tirana win their 25th Albanian league title, making him the first African and black manager to lead a topflight European side to win the league title, as well as qualify them for the Champions League.

In a chat with journalists on Monday, the 46-year-old said it would be an honour to manage the national side in the future, adding that it was an opportunity to contribute his quota to the team’s success.

“Better is not enough. The best is yet to come. Nigeria is my country. Of course, if at any time I am invited to take a job with any of the national teams, I’ll willingly be eager to help my country move forward,” Egbo said.

“Anytime I am called upon to help my country, why not? It’s a privilege. It’s an honor and opportunity to showcase what you can offer to help your country to help improve their football.”

Egbo made 12 appearances for the Super Eagles as a goalkeeper and was the second choice to Ike Shorunmu at the 2000 and 2002 AFCON tournaments.

