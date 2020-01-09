Ndidi out for one month with knee injury

Leicester midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi could be sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury in training which requires surgery.

The 23-year-old Nigerian was a surprise omission from the matchday squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

“He nipped his miniscus changing direction – he will go in for a minor operation,” said manager Brendan Rodgers.

“He will miss all of January and early February.”

Ndidi has played in 24 of Leicester’s 26 matches this season, and is considered by many to be the rock on which the team’s success is built.

There was outrage yesterday when the Nigerian was not recognised in the CAF All-star team for 2019.