Ndidi named top tackler in Premier League

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka finished the 2019/20 season as the joint top tackler in the Premier League.

Both men put in 129 tackles to finish ahead of Ndidi’s Leicester City team-mate Ricardo Pereira who made 119 tackles.

The Nigeria international won the accolade with 138 tackles in the 2017/18 season and followed that up with another number one rating with 144 tackles last season.

Ndidi scored two goals in 33 league appearances for Leicester City in the just concluded campaign.

Leicester City missed out on a Champions League place after going down to a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

Brendan Rodgers’ men finished in fifth position and will compete in the Europa League next season.

