Ndidi Makes France Football African Team of the Year

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been named in the prestigious France Football Magazine African Team of the Year for 2018.

The Leicester City midfielder is the only Nigerian player named in the squad, and he was lauded by the popular magazine for his ball winning ability for Leicester City.

“He is certainly not the most spectacular player of his selection or even Leicester. But in his record, the former defensive midfielder Genk has also settled in the midfield and statistics in the Premier League are exceptional, both in terms of tackles than balls recovered. As such, the young Nigerian was named by the CAF among the best hopes of the year. At 21, his club has extended it (his contract) until 2024 but he is not sure he has totally secured his super middle.” the magazine stated.

Ndidi is paired in midfield along with Atletico Madrid and Ghana star, Thomas Partey and Ajax’s Moroccan playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

Senegal’s Saido Mane, Egypt and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez complete the attacking trident.

FRANCE FOOTBALL’S AFRICAN BEST XI OF 2018

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana – Cameroon, Ajax

Defenders

Yousef Atal – Algeria, Nice

Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal, Napoli

Manu Da Costa – Morocco, Istanbul

Achraf Hakimi – Morocco, Dortmund

Midfielders

Thomas Partey – Ghana, Atletico Madrid

Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria, Leicester City

Hakim Ziyech – Morocco, Ajax

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez – Algeria, Man City

Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool

Substitutes

Samatta (Tanzania, Genk), Gana Gueye (Sénégal, Everton), Pépé (Côte d’Ivoire, Lille), Aubameyang (Gabon, Arsenal), Bounou (Morocco, Girona), Badri (Tunisia, Espérance), Toko Ekambi (Cameroon, Villarreal).