NDDC Scandal: Gbajabiamila gives Akpabio 48-hour ultimatum

Speaker of the Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has given Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a 48-hour ultimatum to name lawmakers enmeshed in the contract scandal at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio, during an appearance at the House Committee probing financial misappropriation in the NDDC on Monday, made the damning revelation that over 60 per cent of contracts in the agency go to federal lawmakers.

While speaking at the floor of the House on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila chided Akpabio, saying he came to deceive the lawmakers.

The enraged speaker added that Akpabio must reveal the names of the lawmaker within 48-hours or risk the wrath of the House.

He said, “I am giving the minister 24 to 48 hours to publish the names, the contracts, the companies, date, amount and the projects.

“Failing which, this house will bring the full wrath of the house on him. It is important that we set this record straight.

“The minister owes it to himself, to the committee, to people of Niger Delta, and the country to publish it. I will reserve my judgment. The minister came there to play games, but we do not play games here.”

Akpabio has yet to respond to the threat as of the time of filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

