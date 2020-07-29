NDDC Scandal: Akpabio must publish names of Lawmakers – Reps

The House of Representatives has asked the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to publish the names of lawmakers who got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Spokesman for the House and Committee Chairman on Media Affairs and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Kalu explained that following Akpabio’s claim that 60 percent of all the NDDC projects were awarded to members of the National Assembly, the leadership of the 9th House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Akpabio to publish a list of the lawmakers.

He decried that rather than doing as instructed, the minister wrote to the Speaker of the House, adding that the content of the letter was irrelevant to the issues raised.

The House spokesman revealed that the lawmakers were already evaluating the minister’s letter and the directive to press charges against him has not been lifted.

He said if the letter does not address the issues raised, it would be sent to the court for clearance as the speaker had stated.

Kalu then called on Nigerians to continue to ask the right questions as to what happened to the N81.5 billion said to have been mismanaged by the NDDC in six months.

