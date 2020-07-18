NDDC: Court bars police from arresting Nunieh

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an order restraining the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies from arresting the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh.

Justice E. Thompson on Friday granted an ex parte order in an application filed by her counsel, Sylvester Adaka, marked, PHC/1128/2020.

Thompson also restrained the Niger Delta Development Commission or any other body from arresting Nunieh, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.

Nunieh has been in the news over the past week following damning allegations of widespread corruption at the NDDC.

A batch of armed policemen besieged her home this week, apparently to arrest her before the intervention of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Nunieh testified before a parliamentary session on the Niger Delta yesterday.

