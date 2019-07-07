NCWS Rejects Elisha Abbo’s Apology, Calls for UN Intervention

Senator Elisha Abbo continues to trend in Nigeria after the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, on Sunday rejected his apology for assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja , the FCT Chairman of NCWS, Mrs Hadiza Umar, advocated for stiffer punishment for Abbo to serve as deterrent to others who assault women in workplace, shops or markets.

“I am here with my executives and members of NCWS FCT chapter for a peaceful demonstration on what an elected senator, who is suppose to serve us did to one of our women.

“We want to stop the barbaric habits on women either at home, in the markets, shops, workplace and everywhere in the country.

“We are women of women of integrity and mothers, we are not animals and we are saying no to violence against all women and the assault should stop with immediate effects,” she said.

She called on the United Nations and all other international organisations to ensure the prosecution of Abbo in order to guard against future occurrence.

“We reject his apology and we will do everything within the ambit of law to demand justice for our fellow woman who was assaulted,” she said.

The Acting Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Mrs Safiya Umar, said violence against women is an international offence as clearly stipulated in the UN Convention and Beijing Charter.

She disclosed that the secretariat had sent an invitation to Abbo for him to come and explain what transpired.