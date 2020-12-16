NCC orders MTN, Airtel, others to block SIM cards without NIN in 2 weeks

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has ordered telecommunications operators (MTN, Airtel, Glo, others) in the country to block SIM Cards not registered to National Identity Numbers, NIN.

According to NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, the telecommunications companies have at least two weeks to ensure customers update their NINs to their SIM cards.

In a statement released on December 15, customers who fail update their NINs before the stipulated deadline risk blockage of their mobile lines while any operator who flouts the directive risk stiff sanctions including withdrawal of its license.

The directives come less than a week after the NCC ordered Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to immediately suspend the sale, registration and activation of new SIM Cards.

The statement read: ”Following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The meeting had in attendance the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as the CEOs and Management staff of all service providers in the industry.

“Stakeholders agreed that urgent drastic measures have now become inevitable to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process.

“Following decisions were taken for immediate implementation by all Network Operators: Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.

Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

“After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks. A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license. The general public is hereby urged to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

