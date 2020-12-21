NCC NIN Deadline: Huge crowd at NIMC office in Lagos despite Covid warning

The Lagos state government on Friday announced a slew of COVID-19 restrictions – including physical distancing – as Nigeria’s Covid-19 toll continues to climb.

A massive crowd gathered at the Alausa office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos on Monday as the country continues to grapple with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, this month issued a two-week ultimatum to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without National Identification Number (NIN).

Consequently, Nigerians have gathered en masse at NIMC offices nationwide in an attempt to register for the NIN and beat the federal government’s deadline for SIM deactivation.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives asked the NCC to extend the two-week ultimatum to ten weeks in light of the difficulty in getting the NIN, but the Commission is yet to make a public reversal of its notice as of Monday.

