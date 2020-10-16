NBCHacked: ‘Anonymous’ takes over NBC’s Twitter account for #EndSARS protest

Notorious hacker group, Anonymous, has won the hearts of Nigerian youths after it carried out a part of its threat against the Nigerian government by hacking the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This comes days after the international activist/hacktivist widely known for its various cyber attacks against several governments had issued a warning to the Federal Government to meet the people’s demands or get hacked.

“We #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter’s Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY. WE’RE TOGETHER WITH NIGERIANS. EXPECT UNEXPECTEDWe #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter’s Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY. WE’RE TOGETHER WITH NIGERIANS. EXPECT UNEXPECTED,” the ominous tweet read.

Good morning, great Nigerians. TGIF and it's also a good day to #ENDSARS and #EndSWAT Which government website(s) would you want us to play with? Drop your suggestions under this tweet. #TwitterDown #NBChacked — nbcgovng (@nbcgovng) October 16, 2020

In another tweet, Anonymous added, “We’re taking note of all your suggestions. What does #Anon have to gain? Nothing! We’re simply here to support our NG Family to say.“

Nigeria has been rocked by a series of protests across major cities against extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, extortion, intimidation as well as brutality from members of the police, particularly the rogue Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Days after the dismissal of the notorious unit by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the protests have continued as Nigerians demand an overhaul of the policing system.

Though the protesters have remained peaceful, they have been on the receiving end of series of attacks from armed thugs.

