NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association has released a statement revealing that a player on the Utah Jazz has tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

This test result came shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The game was immediately canceled.

The affected player was not in the arena and was not identified by the league, but ESPN reported that it is Rudy Gobert. He is a French player who also plays on France’s national team in international competitions.

And this, and many others, is the reason the NBA is suspending game play until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, the league statement said.

See the statement below:

Related Posts

Premiere of Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon’s Series Cancelled

March 12, 2020

Harvey Weinstein Taken to Bellevue Hospital Due to Chest Pains

March 12, 2020

Mother of Floyd Mayweather’s Children Found Dead in Her Home

March 11, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *