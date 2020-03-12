NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association has released a statement revealing that a player on the Utah Jazz has tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

This test result came shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The game was immediately canceled.

The affected player was not in the arena and was not identified by the league, but ESPN reported that it is Rudy Gobert. He is a French player who also plays on France’s national team in international competitions.

And this, and many others, is the reason the NBA is suspending game play until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, the league statement said.

