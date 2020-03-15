NBA rookie Zion pledges to cover salaries of employees affected by coronavirus

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson has pledged to cover the salaries of the employees of the team’s Smoothie King Center for the next month.

This comes after the postponement of all major sporting events stateside because of the dreaded coronavirus outbreak.

Williamson said:

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

The 6ft 6in rookie was the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft. In February, the forward became the first teenager in NBA history to score 20-plus points in 10 straight games.

Also, the NBA’s MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has pledged $100,000 (£81,000) for workers at the Milwaukee Bucks’ FiServ Forum.

Antetokounmpo, 25, posted on social media: “It’s bigger than basketball.

“During this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my team-mates lives easier.”