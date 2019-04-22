NBA Playoffs: Warriors Beat LA Clippers to Take 3-1 Series Lead

Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Klay Thompson added 32 as Golden State Warriors won 113-105 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Victory gave the Warriors a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series as they return to the Bay area.

After a quiet 12 points in Game 3, Thompson broke out for 27 points by halftime, when Durant had 19.

“In the first quarter, we really didn’t need to do anything special. Klay was just amazing. K.D. was consistent the whole game,” said star guard Stephen Curry.

“For us, obviously with the threats we have out there, it is just a matter of trying to be as patient as possible.”

Curry’s patience was tried as he missed his first six shots and was in foul trouble for the second straight game before finishing with 12 points.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Oakland, when the two-time defending champions could close out the series.