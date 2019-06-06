NBA Finals: Raptors Win Game 3 to Lead Warriors 2-1

Toronto Raptors led almost the entire way in a 123-109 victory to take a two-games-to-one lead over Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson for the first time in any of this current dynasty’s playoff runs, and an extraordinary 47-point effort by Stephen Curry was not enough to power them to victory in front of their fans.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 and Kyle Lowry notched 23 for the Raptors, who now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The Warriors were able to cut the lead to as little as seven points at some stages but the Raptors always had an answer as sharpshooter Danny Green made six three-pointers and Serge Ibaka blocked six shots.

After blowing a double-digit lead in Game 2 only to regain another in the first half of Game 3, the Raptors were clinging to an 83-75 advantage in the final three minutes of the third period before Green bombed in back-to-back threes to expand the margin to 14.

Toronto went on to lead by as many as 16 in the period, the last time when Green nailed his third three-pointer of the period for a 96-80 advantage with 29.2 seconds remaining.

The Warriors, who had not played a home game in 20 days and had not lost at home since the first round of the postseason, never got closer than seven after that.

Curry’s 47 points came on 14-of-31 shooting overall and 6-of-14 accuracy on three-point attempts. The 47 points topped his previous postseason best of 44 at San Antonio in 2013. The two-time league MVP also found time for team highs in rebounds with eight and assists with seven.

Without Thompson (hamstring) and Durant (heel), both of whom might return for Game 4, the Warriors’ supporting cast could do no better than 17 points from Draymond Green and 11 from Andre Iguodala.

Game 4 comes up early Saturday at Warriors’ Oracle Arena.