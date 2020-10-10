NBA Finals: Butler powers Heat past Lakers to force Game 6

The Miami Heat avoided elimination with a tense 111-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Star forward Jimmy Butler, the hero of their Game 3 win – made the go-ahead free throws with just under 17 seconds left in the game.

He scored 35 points on 11-for-19 shooting, alongside 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Heat led for most of the game thanks to brilliant performances from Butler and Duncan Robinson, but the Lakers came roaring back in the fourth quarter to take the lead behind the outstanding play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In a spectacular back and forth sequence in the end, Danny Green missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer which was followed by a Markieff Morris turnover. LeBron James missed a desperation shot at the buzzer to seal the Miami win.

Everybody was ready to crown the Lakers tonight but Butler and the Miami Heat had other plans.

The Lakers are still up 3-2 in the series but now they will have to play a Game 6 on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

