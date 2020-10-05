NBA Finals: Butler powers Heat past Lakers in Game 3

Jimmy Butler took centre-stage as injury-hit Miami Heat took game three of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104.

Butler delivered a triple double of 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to power the Heat to victory as they now trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The 31-year-old says he is ready to do everything it takes to help his team-mates win their fourth title in franchise history.

“I go out there and I go to war for those guys because whenever they’re out there, they’re going to war with and for me,” he said.

“They can be beaten as long as we do what we are supposed to do.

“We are here to compete. We’re not going to lay down, we’re going to fight back in this thing.”

Game four of the series will take place on Tuesday.

