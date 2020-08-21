NBA Conference: Lawyers withdraw invitation to El-Rufai

The Nigerian Bar Association has withdrawn its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, after angry protests from lawyers.

The NBA stated this in a tweet on Thursday via its Twitter handle @NigBarAssoc.

The tweet read, “The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor.”

A petition to stop the governor from attending the Annual General Conference which was started by a lawyer, Usani Odum, on Thursday garnered over 3,150 signatures, Punch writes.

In a separate letter titled, ‘Request to Withdraw the Offer of Platform at the 2020 Annual General Conference of the NBA to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai,’ addressed to the Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, NBA, Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi, some lawyers said the governor must not be allowed to speak at the conference in light of the genocide in southern Kaduna.

The letter, which was signed by Silas Onu and Auta Nyada, listed 10 allegations against el-Rufai and his son, Bello, who is a Special Adviser to Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Uba Sani.

They faulted the NBA for inviting el-Rufai, citing his alleged poor human rights record and wanton destruction of lives and property in southern Kaduna.

