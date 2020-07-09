Naya Rivera’s Son Found Alive on Boat, Actress Missing in SoCal

Naya Rivera is missing after a trip to Southern California lake.

The Glee star had taken her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey out on the lake in a rental boat. The boy was found alone and alive on the boat but Rivera was nowhere in sight.

According to Ventura County Sheriff, deputies found the 4-year-old boy on the boat believed to have been rented by the mum of one few minutes before 5 PM on Lake Piru, but Naya was not there. Her son had told the deputies that his mother had jumped in the water but didn’t come back up.

TMZ reports that divers immediately started searching the lake, but no there’s no sign of the actress so far. The search was suspended due to nightfall, but it’s expected to resume Thursday, shortly after sunrise.

As per the outlet, Naya Rivera’s life jacket was still in the boat and her G-Wagon was found near the parking lot of the boat rental company with her purse inside.

Her son, Josey was asleep when the boat was first found. Josey has been reunited with family members and is doing fine. Naya and ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey share custody of their son following their 2018 divorce.

We hope he is found safe and sound.

