Naya Rivera’s Sister and Her Ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey Reportedly Move in Together

Reports have it that late Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey and her sister, Nickayla Rivera have reportedly moved in together.

According to DailyMail, the move isn’t a romantic one but an effort to present a united front to help raise Naya’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

Several photos of Ryan Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera have made the rounds in different publications with the pair photographed together multiple times since Naya Rivera’s tragic passing.

DailyMail reports Rivera and Dorsey rented a $5000 per month home together 30 minutes from San Fernando valley where Ryan Dorsey used to live. Earlier this month, Nickayla was pictured helping Ryan move his belongings and the two have been spotted doing yard work on the property while Josey played nearby.

A witness who saw both of them at a local Target market shopping together said;

“They seems really comfortable together and are obviously helping each other through a very difficult period in both their lives. They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits”.

Naya Rivera died on July 8, 2020, in a tragic drowning accident during a boating trip in Lake Piru with her then 4-year-old son, Josey

Family and friends continue to stay united in doing the best to raise the child she left behind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

