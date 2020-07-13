Naya Rivera’s Ex Husband Ryan Dorsey Spotted at Lake Piru

Ryan Dorsey was spotted at Lake Piru yesterday, where Naya Rivera went missing days ago.

It has since been presumed that Naya drowned in the lake, where her son was found in the boat she had rented. Ever since, her family have been spotted at the site searching for her.

Now, her ex-husband, who she had a very tumultuous relationship with, joined the efforts for her.

Dorsey and Naya’s father images surfaced showing them swimming fully clothed in the waters of Lake Piru, which is about 60 miles northwest of central Los Angeles.

People reports that other members of Rivera’s family have been present at the lake. “Naya’s mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared,” a source told the outlet. “They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff’s Office and involved in the search. On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff’s boat.”

Rivera and Dorsey divorced in 2018 after nearly four years of marriage. They share a son, four-year-old Josey.

Naya Rivera’s Ex Husband Ryan Dorsey at Lake Piru. Heartbreaking. I can’t imagine the pain they are all going through. #NayaRivera #FindNaya #PrayforNaya 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NAKdKP6QNB — PRAY FOR NAYA RIVERA (@PrayingForNaya) July 12, 2020

Naya Rivera’s father swimming in Lake Piru to try and recover his daughter. Devastating. 💔 pic.twitter.com/rHwTA5Ysz6 — AHS Daily (@ahsfxdaily) July 12, 2020

