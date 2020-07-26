Naya Rivera’s Ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey Speaks up for the First Time Since Her Tragic Death

Ryan Dorsey has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera.

The actor and father of one who shares a four-year-old son with the ‘Glee’ star, took to Instagram to speak publicly on her passing.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Ryan Dorsey expressed heartbreak at her untimely death noting that he’ll ensure his son knows that his mother loved him more than life.

He also revelaed that he was grateful for not listening to the late Rivera anytime she requested he stopped snap chatting because now, their son, Josey will have hundreds even thousands of snaps and videos to look back on.

See post below.

