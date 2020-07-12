Naya Rivera’s Dad Joins Mom and Brother in Search for Her

TMZ is reporting that Naya Rivera’s father, George Rivera, was spotted at Lake Piru with the rest of the family, where the actress was reportedly last seen before she disappeared.

Per the outlet, George was seen walking into the water, up to knee level, where he seemingly broke broke and had to douse his face with water.

This comes hours after Naya’s mom Yolanda and brother Mychal showed up at the dock where Naya’s boat departed Wednesday — only Yolanda was on her knees with her arms stretched out toward the water, and even from a distance, the press could see her pain.

The actress had yet to be found as at press time.

See their photos below:

https://twitter.com/AnastasiaElyseW/status/1281993210169040897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1281993210169040897%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmz.com%2F2020%2F07%2F11%2Fnaya-rivera-mother-cries-knees-lake-piru-dock-brother-still-missing%2F

