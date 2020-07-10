Naya Rivera is Presumed Dead After Disappearing at a Lake in California

It has been more than a day since Naya Rivera went missing and now she has been presumed dead.

According to CNN, the “Glee” actress, who disappeared at a lake in Southern California, is presumed dead by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re presuming that an accident happened and we’re presuming she drowned in the lake,” Deputy Chris Dyer said at a news conference Thursday, adding that the search and rescue efforts for the actress have now shifted to a recovery operation,

He continued, “The goal is still to bring Miss Rivera home to her family,” he said.

Recall that the 33-year-old actress vanished from Lake Piru on Wednesday evening. She went to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son. The boat was overdue for return around 4 p.m. local time. A rental employee found the boat on the north end of Lake Piru, with Rivera’s son sitting on it.

One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another. Investigators found Rivera’s purse and her identification, but no other clues on the boat. And, video from the dock shows Rivera and her son as the only two people getting on the boat.

The police added that they have spoken to Rivera’s son and as a result of that conversation do not believe Rivera made it to shore. The boat was not anchored, and was not near the shore when found, the sheriff’s office said. The area in which it was found is approximately 30 feet deep.

Fans are praying that she would be found alive.

