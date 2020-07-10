Naval officer, Woman gunned down in Kogi

A naval officer and an unidentified woman were on Thursday shot dead by unknown gunmen on Okene -Lokoja road in Kogi State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Ede, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja, saying that the incident occurred around 6p.m.

He said the officer, a man dressed in uniform, and a woman were travelling in a Toyota Sienna car when they were shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen.

“Yes, I heard about it and I have dispatched my men there to bring me the details of how and when it happened,” he said, adding that detectives had been dispatched to the scene.

The brutal killing come bare days after an army officer Capt. GSM Abubakar, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on the same route on July 5.

Abubakar was travelling in his Honda car with his wife and mother when gunmen opened fire on them.

