Native doctor commits suicide in front of shrine

A native doctor has reportedly committed suicide near his shrine located at the back of his house in Abia State.

This was confirmed by Abia Police Commissioner, CP Ene Okon, who said that the deceased identified as Onyeonoziri Friday committed suicide in front of “his juju shrine”.

It is understood that the witch doctor resides at Ukpakiri village in Amaise autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The deceased, in his late thirties, was said to have hanged himself while his pregnant wife and son were sleeping inside their house.

While the reason for his action was attributed to his persistent sickness, others linked it to frustration, TheNation writes.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the deceased has been acting strangely in the past two weeks, which they suspected could be caused by depression but has been under the watch of members of the family.

A source, in the area who gave her name as Ogadinma Nwachukwu, said: “It was this morning that we started hearing cries from his house and when we all gathered, we discovered that our brother, whom we all sat yesterday with is gone.

“When we asked the wife, she said that the husband told her that he was going to pass the night at Ntighauzor. After that, she went inside the house while the husband told her that he wants to leave his machine behind the house.

“According to her, she came out in the morning, only to see the corpse of the husband dangling on a tree behind their house.”

According to the wife, the deceased has been suffering from one illness to the other and has performed all the necessary rituals that he was asked to carry out because of his sicknesses, to no avail.

The state police command has launched an investigation into the matter.