Nationwide blackout over Electricity Workers Strike

Most parts of the country have been plunged into darkness over the strike by electricity workers which began midnight on Tuesday following expiration of the 21-day notice issued by the workers.

Employees of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Osogbo, the Osun State capital, said they had shut down the facility in compliance with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) directive.

The facility in Osogbo hosts the National Control Centre (NCC). The NCC in Osogbo is responsible for all Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN’s) grid operations, monitoring and control of the transmission network.

General Secretary of NUEE Joe Ajaero said on Wednesday: “As you can see, power has dropped across the nation and will continue like that unless the government responds to our demands.

”We are open to dialogue and as I speak to you, we have been invited to a meeting with the minister of state for Power.”

The House of Representatives summoned the Minister of Power Saleh Mamman and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige over the crisis.

The Minister of Power also invited the NUEE leadership to a meeting after the workers picketed the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja.

Chairman, NUEE, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Godfrey Aba, said the workers were at the ministry to protest the non-payment of severance packages to members who were employees of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Aba said that over two thousand of their members were affected by the unbundling of the PHCN by the Federal Government, noting that the ex-PHCN workers were yet to collect their full entitlements.

The union insisted that the minister should address their demands without further delay.

“We have a lot of issues. One, over 50, 000 of disengaged PHCN employees that were short paid, up till now have not been addressed. About 2,000 of disengaged PHCN employees have not been paid their severance (package).

“As I speak to you, some Generating Companies (GENCOs) have refused unionisation. Some of the GENCOs have prevented union officials from entering their premises. Many Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are paying half salaries.

“Some of the DISCOs are not remitting the pension of their workers. Some DISCOs as I speak to you, have no condition of service. We cannot continue to operate like that.

“The minister is aware of most of these issues. We have written to the minister, we have sought his audience but nothing has been done.

“We are here to take what belongs to us. We are here to claim our right. That is why we shut this place down today.

“This is the office of the minister of power and we say the minister will not enter this office until our demands are met,” he said.

There seems to be no immediate end in sight to the impasse as visitors and workers of TCN were locked out of the premises of the facility Wednesday.