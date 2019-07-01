Nationwide Blackout as Grid Collapses in Benin

A fire outbreak at a power substation in Benin, Edo state, has led to the total collapse of the national grid, leading to power outage across the country.

In a statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) attributed the fire outbreak to high voltage.

Ndidi Mbah, general manager, public affairs of TCN, said the development led to a substantial drop of load by the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“‘The shattered lightning arrester porcelain hit the reactor bushing causing further explosion on the reactor resulting in fire outbreak,” the statement read.

“Restoration of the grid commenced immediately and as at 1.30 p.m, bulk power supply to most parts of the nation had been restored.

“The management of TCN commends the efforts and support of the Government of Edo and Benin Electricity Distribution Company as well as the fire service in putting out the fire and restoring normal power supply.”

Mbah said TCN had commenced the movement of another reactor to Benin City to ensure voltage stability in the city as well as prevent a re-occurrence.

She said TCN would also ensure a review of the entire protection and earthing system nationwide, assuring Nigerians that they are doing everything possible to modernise, upgrade and stabilise the national grid.