Nations League: Spain hold Germany, Ukraine sink Switzerland

Timo Werner was on the score sheet as Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Spain in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Mercedes Benz Arena, Stuttgart on Thursday night.

Werner hit the back of the net in the 51st minute after he was teed up by Robin Gosens, but left-back Gaya equalised for Spain deep into stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Ukraine defeated Switzerland 2-1 to take charge of group A.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute, while Haris Seferovic equalised for the visitors four minutes before the break.

Oleksandr Zinchenko fired home what proved to be the winner for the home team in the 68th minute.

FULL RESULTS

League A

Germany 1-1 Spain

Ukraine 2 vs 1 Switzerland

League B

Russia 3- 1 Serbia

Turkey 0-1 Hungary

Bulgaria 1- 1Republic of Ireland

Finland 0-1 Wales

League C

Moldova 1vs 1 Kosovo

Slovenia 0vs 0Greece

League D

Latvia 0-0 Andorra

Faroe Islands 3-2 Malta

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

