Nations League: Spain edge Switzerland as Germany seal first win

Mikel Oyarzabal pounced on a horror slip by Swiss captain Granit Xhaka to seal a 1-0 victory for Spain in the Nations League on Saturday.

The night’s other League A Group 4 match saw Germany beat Ukraine 2-1 in Kiev for their first win in the competition.

At the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, usually home of Real Madrid’s second string side, Real Sociedad striker Oyarzabal struck in the 14th minute.

The Swiss boldly tried to play out from the back, but Xhaka slipped as he sought to collect goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s pass.

Mikel Merino pounced and threaded the ball through to clubmate Oyarzabal, who finished superbly past Sommer.

Switzerland thought they had an equaliser as Xherdan Shaqiri sent the ball spiralling into the Spanish net.

But it was not to be as the referee handed Atalanta’s Remo Freuler a yellow card for a foul on Sergio Busquets in the build-up.

Luis Enrique’s side then contented themselves with seeing out the game, extending to 14 their current unbeaten run.

The Spaniards top their group, having kicked off with a creditable 1-1 away draw against Germany before a sparkling 4-0 victory over Ukraine, whom they now face on Tuesday.

In Kiev, Germany picked up a first win in their Nations League group with a 2-1 away victory over the Ukrainians.

Defender Matthias Ginter gave Germany a first-half lead, then Leon Goretzka capitalised on a horrible mistake by the Ukraine goalkeeper before Ruslan Malinovskyi converted a late penalty for the hosts.

The win lifted Germany to second in the group behind Spain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

