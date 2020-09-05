Nations League: Italy held as Netherlands beat Poland

Italy began their UEFA Nations League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw at how to Bosnia and Herzegovina in League A, Group One on Friday in Florence.

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko opened scoring for Bosnia before Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi equalised for the Italy.

After a goalless first half, Dzeko broke the deadlock on 57 minutes after he fired in on the turn from six yards.

Italy drew level on 67 minutes as Sensi’s effort took a deflection off Toni Sunjic to wrong-foot Sehic into the far bottom corner.

The draw brings an end to Italy’s run of 11 consecutive victories.

Also in the group, the Netherlands got off to a perfect start following their 1-0 win against Poland in Amsterdam.

Steven Bergwijn netted the winner for the Netherlands as his 61st minute goal settled the tie.

In League B, Group One, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland was on target but could not prevent Norway from losing 2-1 at home to Austria.

Haaland scored in the 66th minute to reduce the deficit after Michael Gregoritsch (35th minute) and Marcel Sabitzer (penalty, 54th minute) had put Poland 2-0 up.

The group’s other game saw Romania settle for a 1-1 home draw against Northern Ireland.

UEFA Nations League Results:

(League A, Group One)

Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Netherlands 1-0 Poland

(League B, Group One)

Norway 1-2 Austria

Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

(League B, Group 2)

Scotland 1-1 Israel

Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic

(League B, Group 4)

Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan

Belarus 0-2 Albania

