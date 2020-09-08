Nations League: Italy edge Netherlands to extend unbeaten run

Nicolo Barella netted the winner as Italy beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the Nations League to extend their two-year unbeaten run.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy saw their record 11-match winning streak end with last week’s draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina but got the best of the Netherlands in Amsterdam courtesy of Inter Milan midfielder Barella’s header in first-half stoppage time.

The Azzurri move top of League A, Group 1 while Poland registered their first points after a 2-1 win over Bosnia in Zeneca despite the continued absence of rested striker Robert Lewandowski.

Haris Hajradinovic put Bosnia ahead on 24 minutes with a penalty but Kamil Glik’s powerful header pulled Poland level at the break before Kamil Grosicki nodded home the winner.

Romania came out on top against Austria in Klagenfurt, with Denis Alibec, Dragos Grigore and Alexandru Maxim on target in a 3-2 victory.

Christoph Baumgartner had equalised for the hosts and Karim Onisiwo struck a late consolation as Austria ceded top place in League B, Group 1 to their opponents.

Norway shook off their opening loss to Austria as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland helped them rout Northern Ireland 5-1 in Belfast.

Scotland scraped past an inexperienced Czech Republic 2-1 in Olomouc to go top of League B, Group 2.

